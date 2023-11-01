Elitek Vehicle Services Announces First Phase of Integration With CCC ONE

Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ company, is joining the CCC Diagnostics Network (CCC) to include the reporting automation of remote diagnostic services. With this integration, customers will be able to view their scan reports and invoices directly in the CCC ONE work file, allowing the shop to save time and effort while standardizing the documentation of work being performed. This can assist customers in reducing cycle time and more easily providing documentation of work performed.

Phase 1 is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14, 2023, with future collaboration and enhancements forthcoming.

“Phase 1 of our integration with CCC ONE marks a pivotal moment for Elitek Vehicle Services. It’s not just about streamlining processes; it’s about redefining how we serve our customers in the marketplace,” said Don Smith, senior director of Elitek Vehicle Services.

“We are always looking to expand the CCC Diagnostics Network to give collision repairers more choices for their diagnostics providers,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management, automotive services at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Accessing scan reports in the CCC ONE workfile has shown to be a great time-saver for thousands of shops, and we’re excited for shops using Elitek’s remote services to see these benefits too.”

For more information on this integration, visit https://elitekauto.com/ccc/.

To learn more about CCC, visit https://cccis.com/diagnostics-workflow.