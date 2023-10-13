Fix Auto USA Honors SoCal Owner with Rookie of the Year Award

Fix Auto USA announced that it honored John Banh, who joined the Fix Auto USA network in 2021 with Fix Auto USA North Huntington Beach and now has grown to four Fix Auto USA collision repair locations throughout Southern California, with the Rookie of the Year award for 2023.

The Rookie of the Year award is given in recognition to a new Fix Auto USA franchisee as they get “up and running” with Fix Auto USA. To qualify for the award, a franchisee must be in their first five years with Fix Auto USA, have completed Fix Auto USA immersion and enthusiastically embraced the Fix Auto USA culture with active participation.

Banh has grown his operations tremendously since 2021, opening three more stores. In the past two years, he has taken advantage of every learning, coaching and advancement opportunity available.

“We are very honored to receive this award,” said Banh. “We are excited to be a part of the Fix Auto USA family as they provide us with the support we need and help us see opportunities to continue to grow. We share this award with all our employees who make this achievement possible.”

The awards were presented at a gala event where Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners gathered to celebrate the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders from across the U.S.

