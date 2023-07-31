 Kent Named Exclusive Distributor of Auto Scribbler Paint Markers

Uncategorized

Kent Named Exclusive Distributor of Auto Scribbler Paint Markers

Kent Automotive announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with 4Plastic to become the sole supplier of Auto Scribbler products in the U.S. and Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kent Automotive announced that it has entered into an exclusive three-year agreement with 4Plastic to become the sole supplier of Auto Scribbler products to the automotive aftermarket and dealership communities in the U.S. and Canada.

Auto Scribbler is an innovative, water-based paint marker made by one of the world’s leading OEM manufacturers. Users map out damage and specify repairs with the marker, which is designed and recommended for use on all automotive materials. 

“We’re excited to make the Auto Scribbler line available to Kent Automotive customers,” said Dan Ritchie, market segment manager, Kent Automotive. “Collision repair centers and dealer service departments rely on the invaluable industry experience of our sales force, outstanding customer service and Kent’s extensive product selection. It’s especially gratifying to offer customers exclusive access to products that deliver improved performance and profitability.”

Auto Scribbler’s markers utilize an engineered spring system, valve mechanism and anti-stick ball for a smooth, precise flow of ink. The specially formulated non-toxic ink washes off easily and is guaranteed not to damage or leave shadow marks on paint, ensuring efficient and cost-effective repair without time lost on scrubbing, buffing or repainting.

Body shop and dealer service center estimators and technicians use different colored paint markers to highlight damage and make notes directly on a vehicle to guide their teams in what repairs are needed, timelines and other information. This helps organize and simplify repair communications.

The Auto Scribbler is available in a variety of colors in packs of six. Contact your Kent Automotive rep or visit Kent-Automotive.com.

