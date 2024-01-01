Kumler Collision: 95 Years of Service

Kumler Collision was founded nearly a century ago in 1928 by Paul Kumler when he opened Kumler Paint and Body in downtown Lancaster, Ohio. Paul’s son, Keith A. Kumler, assumed ownership of the company in 1972, moving it to its current location at 2313 East Main Street. Keith’s son, Keith Jr., joined the company in 1997, eventually becoming the owner, making him the fourth generation to own Kumler Collision.

During that time, Kumler Collision has been a pioneer and leader in the auto repair industry. The shop was one of the first collision repair shops in the state of Ohio to acquire frame repair equipment, adopt computerized estimating and employ a laser measuring system. Also, it was one of the first body shops to transition to water-based paints. Currently, Kumler is one of the few collision repair shops with the capability to perform all of its customers’ diagnostic and calibration work on advanced driver­-assistance systems in-house on location.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! Send a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age, to: [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!