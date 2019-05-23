Mitchell Launches GM Collision Shop Locator

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Mitchell has announced the launch of the GM collision shop locator at genuinegmparts.com.

Last year, Mitchell was selected by GM as an administrator for its collision repair network. Starting Aug. 18, 2018, any collision repair facility in the U.S. could apply for inclusion in the GM Collision Repair Network through the enrollment portal.

To date, about 1,600 collision repair facilities have started the process of enrollment. About 1,400 are in some stage of completion and 200 are complete.

“We’ve been working on coaching facilities and helping them understand where they may have shortcomings in their current equipment and training setup,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of sales and service for Mitchell. “Once you submit the application and review everything, there is a fast-track process for those facilities that have participated in other OE programs. For example, if it was through Verifacts, we don’t require another on-site inspection. If not, we send someone out to do an on-site inspection.”

According to Rozint, the shops on the locator today are those that have the currently required training and equipment and have been through the entire process, either through fast-track or on-site inspection.

“They are now ready to process repairs and submit data on those repairs through Mitchell software,” says Rozint.

Rozint said GM picked Mitchell to administer their certification program because they realized that Mitchell, through their Freedom platform, could support the delivery of proper and safe repairs and create metrics around it.

“When you use Freedom, the repair procedures surface automatically so you don’t have to go looking for them,” Rozint says. “And, because it’s in the cloud, we can track every user and see how many times they open the repair processes and see how long they spent on each page.”

GM wants every vehicle to get a pre- and post-repair scan, and Freedom allows you to attach the pre- and post-repair scan document to the repair folder.

“You can see the percentage of repairs that had a pre-repair scan and the percentage that had a post-repair scan, and drill down to see what happened on the ones that didn’t,” says Rozint. “That’s important to GM because they don’t have 2,000 people to go around inspecting repairs.”

The ultimate goal behind establishing the GM Collision Repair Network was twofold: to maintain customer loyalty (citing the popular statistic that 60% of consumers who have a bad collision repair experience will sell their vehicle within two years, and 60% of those will choose a different brand), and to make sure vehicles are repaired properly and safely.

“Safety is paramount to everything that GM does,” says Rozint. “Making sure that complicated vehicles with ADAS are returned to pre-accident function is important.”