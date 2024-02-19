 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Chicago Family

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Chicago Family

The NABC, Allstate and Gold Coast Auto Body recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Chicago resident.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and Gold Coast Auto Body, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Chicago resident to provide her independence and the ability to work, continue to volunteer and help others, and take care of her family.

The Recycled Rides presentation was held at the Gold Coast Auto Body location on Division Street. The recipient, Lavinia Phillips, was nominated by Family Promise North Shore.

Phillips and her two daughters had housing challenges and were able to move from a shelter to stable housing, and that’s when she began paying it forward. Besides working and creating a home for her daughters (ages 11 and 13), Phillips volunteers on the local Housing & Homelessness Commission. She also became a case manager serving homeless families in the community. Currently, she is a parent advocate at the local school district. The donated vehicle will ensure that she is able to work, attend her daughters’ after-school programs and keep up her volunteer activities to better the community.

“We appreciate the opportunity to assist a community member in need,” said Dominic Martino, president and co-owner of Gold Coast Auto Body. “Our team had a great time refurbishing this vehicle for Ms. Phillips. The best part of this experience was seeing the smile on her face.”

“I am beyond excited,” said Phillips.” I don’t know what to say other than thank you so much to everyone that made this possible.

“Ms. Phillips continues to work full-time to take care of her family and volunteer her time to take care of others,” said Tracy McKeithen, executive director of Family Promise North Shore. “I can’t think of a more deserving recipient for this gift.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services and Copart.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

