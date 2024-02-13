 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Michigan Veteran

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Michigan Veteran

The NABC, Citizens Insurance and CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Michigan veteran.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Citizens Insurance, a company of The Hanover Insurance Group, and CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Michigan veteran through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the CARSTAR Ellis Brothers location in Milford. The deserving recipient, Joseph Brewer of Fenton, Mich., was nominated by the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 Past Commanders Committee and Livingston County Veteran Services.

Brewer, a decorated U. S. Army veteran, left service on an honorable discharge. He is currently the only provider for the family, and he and his wife and three children have been in need of reliable transportation to get to work and to various medical appointments. The refurbished 2019 Chevy Equinox is replacing an unreliable nine-year-old vehicle and will provide the Brewer family with a more reliable means of transportation for their needs and access to work and continuing education opportunities.

“The number-one reason that we get involved in a program like the NABC Recycled Rides is to give back to our community,” said Dave Ellis, owner of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision. “In this case we are giving back to a veteran, which is something near and dear to my heart. My brother is a Marine, and to all the veterans out there I just want to say — thank you!”

The Hanover team and the staff at Michigan Community Insurance agency added another surprise and filled the vehicle with automotive items, gift cards for gas and other necessities for the family.

“We were proud to partner with NABC Recycled Rides and CARSTAR to give back to the community here in Livingston County and provide this vehicle to a very deserving veteran family,” said Jason Steinert, zone vice president for The Hanover Insurance Group. “It was a great opportunity to partner with Michigan Community Insurance Agency, the American Legion and Livingston County Veterans Services and everyone involved to help make this happen for the Brewer family.”

“I very much appreciate my car,” said Joe Brewer. “This will help me get my wife and kids safely back and forth to work and to school. This is just phenomenal what you all have done. You guys are the real heroes!”

Additional partners in tthe presentation included Michigan Community Insurance Agency (which donated the first six months of insurance on the vehicle); Advanced Remarketing Services; Cars for Charity; Copart; LKQ; Shaheen Chevrolet; Revive Mobile Auto Glass & Trim; The Ding Shop; BPG ADAS Collab LLC of Farmington Hills; and PF Paint Supply.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

