NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Seven Las Vegas Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Travelers, Farmers, Nationwide, Hertz, Enterprise and repair partners Caliber Collision, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, CARSTAR, Faulkner Collision and CCG member Updated Auto, recently donated refurbished vehicles to seven deserving Las Vegas-area veterans thanks to the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“What a great event!” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “Today, thanks to our members, we were able to change the lives of seven very deserving individuals and their families. It was even more special to do this at our industry’s biggest convention.“   

 The recipients included:

  • Glenn Castillo, nominated by the U.S. Vets Initiative, who received a 2015 Kia Optima donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision
  • Luciana Hamilton, nominated by My Scars are Beautiful, who received a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision
  •  Richard Carreon, nominated by Forgotten Not Gone, who received a 2021 Nissan Altima donated by Hertz and refurbished by Update Auto Body, a member of the Certified Collision Group
  • Jakob Todd, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, who received a 2020 Toyota Corolla donated by Nationwide and refurbished by Faulkner Collision Centers
  • Alberto Swann, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, who received a 2017 Hyundai Elantra donated by Travelers and Refurbished by CARSTAR
  • Ryan Houston, nominated by the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas, who received a 2017 Honda Accord donated by Farmers and refurbished by Classic Collision 
  • Tonya Jones, nominated by Family Promise of Las Vegas, who received a 2020 Jeep Compass donated by Enterprise Rent-A-Car and refurbished by Crash Champions  

“This gift of cars to the young men who I’ve nominated will change their lives and the family members they support,” said Pam Kendall, director of the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas. “They now have reliable transportation to get to their jobs, grocery store and other destinations. We are so grateful to NABC, the car donors and car repair shops.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

