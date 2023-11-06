NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Seven Las Vegas Veterans

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Travelers, Farmers, Nationwide, Hertz, Enterprise and repair partners Caliber Collision, Classic Collision, Crash Champions, CARSTAR, Faulkner Collision and CCG member Updated Auto, recently donated refurbished vehicles to seven deserving Las Vegas-area veterans thanks to the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“What a great event!” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC. “Today, thanks to our members, we were able to change the lives of seven very deserving individuals and their families. It was even more special to do this at our industry’s biggest convention.“

The recipients included:

Glenn Castillo , nominated by the U.S. Vets Initiative, who received a 2015 Kia Optima donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision

“This gift of cars to the young men who I’ve nominated will change their lives and the family members they support,” said Pam Kendall, director of the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas. “They now have reliable transportation to get to their jobs, grocery store and other destinations. We are so grateful to NABC, the car donors and car repair shops.”

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.