NABC to Hold Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be holding the Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser and a Recycled Rides presentation April 10 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

The golf fundraiser will provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. And, of course, there will be the opportunity to win bragging rights on the course, great raffle prizes and auction items.

Prior to the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a Recycled Rides presentation of six vehicles to local families in need. Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and Community Impact programs that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation is a 501(c)3, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It also will continue to offer the popular multi-event sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf events.

Sponsorship opportunities available for the tournament include:

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin

On-course beverages and breakfast

Apparel and tee packs

To register to play or sponsor the event, please

To register to play or sponsor the event, visit nabcgolfevent.org.