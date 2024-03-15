 NABC to Hold Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC to Hold Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The golf fundraiser and Recycled Rides presentation will be held April 10 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be holding the Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser and a Recycled Rides presentation April 10 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

Related Articles

The golf fundraiser will provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. And, of course, there will be the opportunity to win bragging rights on the course, great raffle prizes and auction items.

Prior to the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a Recycled Rides presentation of six vehicles to local families in need. Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and Community Impact programs that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation is a 501(c)3, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It also will continue to offer the popular multi-event sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf events.

Sponsorship opportunities available for the tournament include:

  • Hole sponsorships
  • Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin
  • On-course beverages and breakfast
  • Apparel and tee packs
  • To register to play or sponsor the event, please

To register to play or sponsor the event, visit nabcgolfevent.org.

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video Campaign

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Auto Care Association has launched a new Right to Repair video campaign featuring independent repair shop owners that highlights the need for Congress to pass federal right to repair legislation.

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories and shed light on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles. The video campaign emphasizes the need for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), which ensures vehicle owners — and their trusted repair shops — have access to tools and data needed to keep cars and trucks on the road safer, longer.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AkzoNobel Using 100% Renewable Electricity in Latin America

The milestone — reached late last year — follows similar achievements in North America and Europe.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

Mikhail was an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer and served on the AASP/NJ board for decades.

By Jason Stahl
Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Jerry’s Abra Sponsors Uniforms for South Central College

Auto body students at the college in North Mankato, Minn., will now have the proper attire to wear to class.

By Jason Stahl
LKQ FinishMaster, CREF Announce 5th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The 5th Annual Hood Master challenge event will take place Aug. 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

By Jason Stahl
U.S. House Holds Hearing on EV Fires

The hearing dealt in part with concern for auto repair technicians and their need for training.

By Jason Stahl
VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

By Jason Stahl