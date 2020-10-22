Connect with us

News

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

National AutoBody Research (NABR) has announced the launch of its new LaborRateHero.com website, bringing an unparalleled level of labor rate price transparency to the auto collision repair industry.

Now, for free, all body shops in the U.S. can complete the national, standardized LaborRateHero survey of their posted labor rates and see basic survey results in any ZIP code, down to the shop level.

LaborRateHero also gives consumers a valuable resource to understand market prices for collision repair labor in their area, helping to assist in their selection of a body shop and set their expectations about repair costs.

“LaborRateHero achieves two major breakthroughs for the collision repair industry,” said Sam Valenzuela, president of NABR. “First is price transparency. That is an absolute requirement for a free market economy to function properly. And this industry needs a much better understanding of market prices. LaborRateHero enables this and helps every market get to the right range of labor prices for that area.

“Second is an industry standard solution. With LaborRateHero, the industry now has a superior, single-source solution for measuring and reporting market labor rates. It is independent and unbiased, equally accessible by all shops, continuously measuring and reporting market rates, available 24-7, and it’s totally transparent for everyone to see.”

To take the free online survey, visit LaborRateSurvey.com and click the hero. Within a few business days, the body shop and their posted labor rate (body labor) will be listed on LaborRateHero.com for free.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Register Now for Repairer Driven Education

News: NABC FREE Program Teaches Ohio First Responders New Skills

Events: Industry Shows Strong Support for SEMA360

Consolidators: CARSTAR Celebrates Launch of Four Repair Centers in Minnesota

Advertisement

on

NABR Launches LaborRateHero.com

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Events of the Week

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Mercedes-Benz ADAS Camera Calibration

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Events: Events of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Products: Mayhew Introduces New Screw Pliers
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect