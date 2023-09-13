NABR Releases New Version of LaborRateHero.com

National AutoBody Research (NABR) has announced the release of a new version of its LaborRateHero.com website, adding three new features to make the site even easier to use and more powerful.

First is the new “Market Rates at a Glance” feature. Now, for labor rate searches of any geographic area, the body rate for each individual shop surveyed is displayed directly on the map’s pinpoint location marker for that shop. This provides users a fast way to see the range of labor rates in that area with just a quick glance across the map.

Second is the “Photo of Posted Labor Rate Signs” feature. Now, body shops can upload a photo of their physical posted labor rate sign in their office directly to their LaborRateHero survey. In addition to the shop listing on LaborRateHero, this new function enables a shop to show the marketplace their posted labor prices and takes labor rate pricing transparency to an even greater level.

Third is the new “Suggest an Edit” feature. This crowdsourcing function enables shops in any market to report to LaborRateHero any changes in status of their shop or other shops in their market, such as business closures, selling their shop, a name change or a move to a different location. Reporting these changes helps keep LaborRateHero shop data as fresh as possible.

To watch a video of NABR President Sam Valenzuela demonstrating these three new features, click here.

To take the LaborRateHero survey and upload a photo of your posted labor rate sign, click here.