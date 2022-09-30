News: New Products of the Week
SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA
SprayMax will be showcasing its 1K and 2K aerosol lines as well as introducing their new UV System at the 2022 SEMA Show.
Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets.
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions with a new line of automotive hammers.
Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger
The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours.
