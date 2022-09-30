 New Products of the Week
SprayMax to Showcase New UV System at SEMA

SprayMax will be showcasing its 1K and 2K aerosol lines as well as introducing their new UV System at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New High-Speed Ratchets

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new M12 FUEL 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions with a new line of automotive hammers.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger

The new M18 PACKOUT Six Bay Rapid Charger can charge six M18 RedLithium XC5.0 battery packs in just three hours.

Read more here.

