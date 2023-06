BendPak Introduces New Parking Lifts

The PL-12000DP and PL-12000DPS securely and efficiently store four vehicles in two parking spaces.

Autel Launches Autel Academy with Onsite Courses

Autel announced it will be launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S. headquarters in New York.

Milwaukee Introduces New Cordless Propane Heater

The M18 70,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Heater offers users the fastest set-up with all-day maximum heat.

