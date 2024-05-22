New Products of the Week

Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scrapper Set for Windshield Removal

The DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set’s narrow blades fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

Read more here.

Kaeser Announces Expansion of KAirFree Program

Kaeser Compressors’ KAirFree service has been expanded to include 30-, 50- and 100-hp options with guaranteed compressed air for a fixed monthly fee.

Read more here.

Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

The new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets.

Read more here.

Auto Magic Launches Liquid Clay Decon

Liquid Clay Decon is a spray-on and rinse-away, color-changing and pH-neutral exterior decontaminant that is safe on all exterior substrates.

Read more here.