New Products of the Week

Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

The ADAS Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights and electronics.

Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label

The Sidewinder Signal Sleeve eliminates the need to manually label or mark sleeves or hoses.

Milwaukee Unveils Ratchets with Flexible Head Design

These wrenches feature a flexible head design that allows better access in hard-to-reach spaces.

