People on the Move

In his new role, Shaw will focus on the management and growth of Dent Wizard’s WTD (wheel, tires and dent) program.

Dent Wizard Appoints New VP of Key Operations

Dent Wizard International announced it has promoted Cory Lyda to vice president of Key Operations, a newly created position in response to Dent Wizard’s growing key business.

Brian Driehorst Named Head of Sales at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, announced that Brian Driehorst has been named senior vice president of sales, effective immediately.

