Connect with us

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Wizard Promotes Mike Shaw to National Project Director

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In his new role, Shaw will focus on the management and growth of Dent Wizard’s WTD (wheel, tires and dent) program.

Read more here.

Dent Wizard Appoints New VP of Key Operations

Dent Wizard International announced it has promoted Cory Lyda to vice president of Key Operations, a newly created position in response to Dent Wizard’s growing key business.

Read more here.

Brian Driehorst Named Head of Sales at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, announced that Brian Driehorst has been named senior vice president of sales, effective immediately.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: BASF Unveils New Interactive Learning for Refinish Business

News: Kaeser Releases Updated White Paper Comparing Air Compressors

News: Dent Wizard Promotes Mike Shaw to National Project Director

News: 3M Announces Strategic Investment in asTech

Advertisement

on

People on the Move

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

asTech Acquires adasThink
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Associations: Association News

News: People on the Move

People: Babcox Mourns Passing of Tim Fritz, Longtime Editor and Friend

News: asTech Acquires adasThink
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blowtherm

Blowtherm
Contact: Mark MillerFax: 049-930-1471
810 N Grove Road, Richardson TX 75081
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect