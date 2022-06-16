People on the Move

CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

Bartnik previously served as a judge at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, the last in-person national championship prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints UK Commercial Director

Advantage Parts Solutions has announced the appointment of Mark Willis to UK commercial director.

WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

The WIN board of directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies and others.