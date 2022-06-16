News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
People on the Move
CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships
Bartnik previously served as a judge at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, the last in-person national championship prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints UK Commercial Director
Advantage Parts Solutions has announced the appointment of Mark Willis to UK commercial director.
WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members
The WIN board of directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies and others.
