BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Appoints New Regional Manager for Australasia

Hunter Engineering introduces Adam Caddeo as its new regional manager for parts of Europe and Australasia.

Read more here.

United Recyclers Group Names New CEO

United Recyclers Group announced on Aug. 1, 2023 that Kristi Werner, an 18-year veteran of the automotive recycling industry, has been named CEO for the organization.

Read more here.

I-CAR Announces Results of Board of Directors Election

I-CAR regular members overwhelmingly approved the election of six individuals to fill open board seats.

Read more here.

EV Bizz

Collision Repair Magazine to Hold EV Repair Tour

The event will be live-streamed on Aug. 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST from the Fix Network Training Center in Milton, Ontario.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision Repair magazine has announced the launch of the EV Repair Tour, supported by Fix Network World.

This free event is designed to equip professionals in the collision repair industry with essential knowledge and insights on the future of EV repair in Canada.

The first stop is at the Fix Network Training Center in Milton, Ontario on Aug. 23, 2023.

Read Full Article

Axalta Introduces Axalta NetJet Digital Paint Technology

Axalta NextJet enables design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and allows customers to create patterns, details and images in a sustainable way.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Opus IVS Introduces In-Person Live Training Events

These training sessions are designed to enhance technicians’ diagnostic capabilities, reduce repair time and increase billable hours.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Report: Record Number of Consumers Switching Auto Policies

Consumers are continuing to react to widespread rate increases by auto insurers in the face of an ever-hardening market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto USA Expands to Texas

Fix Auto Houston is the first Fix Auto USA location in Texas, which is the 15th state that the growing collision brand has expanded to.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Hunter Expands Supply Capabilities in Missouri, Mississippi

Over the past 12 months, Hunter has made a number of significant changes at its St. Louis headquarters and production plants in Mississippi to ease supply strains and keep products moving.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers