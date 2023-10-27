People on the Move

ProColor Collision Appoints New Director of Franchising

Phillip Gallimore has 16 years of experience in the automotive insurance industry with GEICO and 10 years in the motorcycle industry.

CREF Welcomes Kristle Bollans to Board of Directors

The Collision Repair Education Foundation welcomes Kristle Bollans, senior director of Replacement Accounts for The Hertz Corporation, to its board of directors.

Crash Champions Appoints Insurance Veteran to Board of Directors

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Michael Sieger to its board of directors.

Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

