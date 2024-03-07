People on the Move

DCR Systems Appoints New People Development Manager

As people development manager, Maria Stump will focus on employee hiring and retention, setting up processes, managing training programs and employee development.

Auto Care Association Names New Content Director

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jacki Lutz as director of content to its award-winning communications team.

Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

