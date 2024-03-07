Top 5 Stories of the Week

Steering Angle Sensor Service

Ninety percent of the time when a steering angle sensor code is active, it means the sensor needs to be calibrated.

General Motors to Invest $23M in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

Crash Champions Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions has acquired Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Faulkner Collision Wins BMW’s Shop of the Year

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster was recently named the Shop of the Year by BMW at the annual BMW Certified Collision Repair Centers conference.

