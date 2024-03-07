 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 4.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Steering Angle Sensor Service

Related Articles

Ninety percent of the time when a steering angle sensor code is active, it means the sensor needs to be calibrated.

Read more here.

General Motors to Invest $23M in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions has acquired Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read more here.

ADAS: You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know with asTech’s Kris Bjerke

Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ ADAS needs.

Watch or listen here.

Faulkner Collision Wins BMW’s Shop of the Year

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster was recently named the Shop of the Year by BMW at the annual BMW Certified Collision Repair Centers conference.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Certified as Great Place to Work

This prestigious award is a testament to the association’s commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment for its employees.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Auto Care Association, a leading non-profit trade association representing the interests of businesses within the nearly $500 billion automotive aftermarket industry, announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work. This prestigious award is a testament to the association's commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive and dynamic work environment for its employees.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Early-Bird Registration Opens for CIECA CONNEX Conference

CONNEX 2024: “The Intersection of Data & Mobility” will be held Sept. 24-25, 2024 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich.

By Jason Stahl
Advance, Carquest Now Carry AkzoNobel’s ModernClassikk Paint Line

The Modern Classikk by Kindig paint line is now available for purchase at select Advance Auto Parts and Carquest Auto Parts stores nationwide.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions has acquired Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

By Jason Stahl
GCIA to Hold Meeting on Streamlining Operations

The March 19 meeting will feature Lee Rush, manager of Business Consulting Services for Sherwin-Williams.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Speakers Announced for 2024 HD Repair Forum

Speakers will hail from companies like Peterbilt, MHC Kenworth, Rivian and the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

By Jason Stahl
Ford Invests $2 Million in TechForce Scholarships

Ford Dealers and Ford Fund are investing $2 million in scholarship funding in 10 regions to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

By Jason Stahl
Faulkner Collision Wins BMW’s Shop of the Year

Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster was recently named the Shop of the Year by BMW at the annual BMW Certified Collision Repair Centers conference.

By Jason Stahl
GM to Invest $23M in Charlotte Parts Distribution Center

The investment will be used to continue increasing workplace safety and modernizing operations to prepare for industry growth.

By Jason Stahl