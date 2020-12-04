Connect with us

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ProColor Collision Hires U.S. Director of National Sales

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Casey Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S.

Read more here.

Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New Senior Vice President

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining the company as senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development,

Read more here.

Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New SVP of Global Industrial Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has announced that Shelley Bausch is joining the company as senior vice president, Global Industrial Coatings, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: DCR Systems Launches Virtual Claims Handling System

News: Arizona Body Shop First to Achieve 30 Years of I-CAR Gold Class

Consolidators: 1Collision Expands into South Dakota, Forms 2021 Advisory Board

Consolidators: Service King Boosts Collin College Collision Technology Program

Advertisement

on

People on the Move

on

CAPA Technical Committee Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

on

Consolidator Report

on

Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees, Centers at Virtual Convention
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CAPA Technical Committee Approves New Standard for Replica Wheels

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees, Centers at Virtual Convention

News: People on the Move

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co.
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect