People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

Casey Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S.

Read more here.

Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New Senior Vice President

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. announced that Jeremy Rohen is joining the company as senior vice president, Strategy and Business Development,

Read more here.

Axalta Coating Systems Appoints New SVP of Global Industrial Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has announced that Shelley Bausch is joining the company as senior vice president, Global Industrial Coatings, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Read more here.