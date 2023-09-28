Podcasts of the Week

Simplifying ADAS Calibrations

Jason Stahl talks with Ryan Gerber of Hunter Engineering on collision repairers’ need for simplicity when it comes to ADAS repairs.

Body Bangin’: Why Follow OEM Repair Procedures?

Micki Woods interviews Logan Payne of Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop on the importance of following OEM repair procedures.

Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

The Power of Marketing: Getting Cars into Your Body Shop

Jason Stahl interviews Micki Woods on how to leverage marketing to get more cars in your door.

