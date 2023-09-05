SEMA New Products Showcase Relocates to North Hall

The 2023 SEMA Show New Products Showcase, the world’s largest display of new automotive aftermarket products, is relocating to the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Accessible exclusively to SEMA showgoers during the Oct. 31-Nov. 3 trade show, the New Products Showcase is the top buyer and media destination and serves as a one-stop shop to easily discover thousands of the hottest products in the industry.

“The New Products Showcase is the most comprehensive collection of what is coming next in the automotive industry, providing attendees a virtual glimpse into the future of the market,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “It is where SEMA Show attendees can also envision how to utilize the latest products and services in their own businesses by learning details about the products, including the exhibitor’s booth number, so they connect directly with the manufacturer on the show floor. Exhibitors can maximize their ROI by participating in the New Products Showcase, which results in increased brand exposure and more visitors to their booths.”

All SEMA Show exhibitors qualify to submit one New Products Showcase entry at no cost, and they can enter additional products at a cost of $95 before Oct. 6 and $150 after. There is no limit to the number of entries a company can submit.

All New Products Showcase entries receive the added benefit of being featured in SEMA News, listed in the SEMA Show app, and possibly winning multiple Best New Product awards, which are presented in 18 categories, including EV and ADAS, during the official SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“The New Products Showcase provides exhibitors a great opportunity to generate leads and exposure for very little cost, especially if they take advantage of early deadlines,” said Andy Tompkins, trade show director for SEMA. “Having access to thousands of products in one location makes trend-spotting easy for buyers and media. Plus, our mobile app allows attendees to ‘favorite’ products so they can maximize their time at the show and use the app as a year-round resource. It is like putting the future in your pocket.”

For more information on the New Products Showcase, visit semashow.com/newproducts.