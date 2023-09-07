 SEMA Show Overland Experience Expands

SEMA Show Overland Experience Expands

The specialized showcase will provide attendees at the 2023 SEMA Show with a customized environment to learn about the popular market segment.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The SEMA Show Overland Experience is moving to a new location in 2023 to give attendees a more immersive introduction into the world of overlanding. The dedicated display will be prominently featured in the Diamond Lot, adjacent to the West Hall, providing a customized environment to highlight the growing overlanding market.

“Moving the Overland Experience to the Diamond Lot will enable attendees and media to easily access the latest products and innovations in the growing market segment — in an outside setting they were designed for,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “The exhibit will be conveniently accessible to all show attendees via the LVCC Loop West Hall Station and the West Hall, which will feature the latest in trucks, SUVs, off-roading, powersports and utility vehicles.”

The SEMA Overland Experience will include dozens of customized vehicles — from pop-top-equipped trucks to sprinter vans to specialty trailers — featuring recreational and utility gear such as refrigerators, storage racks and units, makeshift kitchens and solar chargers — everything to make off-the-grid travel fun and convenient.

The exhibit will also feature industry experts discussing key overlanding opportunities and trends that can add important new profit centers for aftermarket companies that are looking to diversify and grow their offerings.

“The Overland Experience is a great opportunity for attendees to delve deep into the lifestyle and gear associated with this adventure-driven niche,” said Andy Tompkins, trade show director of SEMA. “With exhibits like the Overland Experience displayed throughout the SEMA Show, we will showcase what’s trending in the marketplace and what many consumers and enthusiasts are gravitating towards.”

Attendees will be able to engage with several leading brands, including current Overland Experience sponsors American Expedition Vehicles; KW Automotive; LinksWell Automotive; LiquidSpring; Mackin Industries; ORACLE Lighting; Powerbuilt and Caterpillar; Scosche Industries; and first-time exhibitor Winnebago.

To learn more or to register to attend the 2023 SEMA Show, visit semashow.com

