 Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi is offering training courses to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill., to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

Related Articles

Upcoming training dates are:

  • Touch Training Course – Feb. 20-21, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – Feb. 22, 2024
  • Touch Training Course  - April 16-17, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – April 18, 2024
  • Touch Training Course – June 11-12, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – June 13, 2024

In the Touch Measuring Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Measure the vehicle, identify damage and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected. 

In the 106 Bench and Universal Jig Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

This training is no charge for current Spanesi customers. For non-customers and expired software users, the cost is $795.

To register for training, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has acquired Adams Collision in Chicago, which includes four collision repair centers serving customers in northwest Chicagoland.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Adams Collision in Chicago. 

The deal includes four collision repair centers serving customers in the northwest Chicagoland communities of Harvard, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Huntley. The acquisition officially closed Friday, Dec. 8, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC Releases Year-End Report on Auto Trends in 2023

The report takes a look at back at three key trends that defined the auto repair industry in 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Anthony Trama Inducted into AASP/NJ’s Hall of Fame

Trama is a retired shop owner and longtime supporter and board member of the AASP/NJ.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
We’re Still Looking for the Oldest Body Shop in America!

There’s still time to tell us about the history of your auto body shop!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Five New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision announced five new closings with the acquisition of Colorado Auto Body in Aurora, Denver, Castle Rock and Littleton, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

House Passes SEMA-Supported Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

If the CARS Act becomes law, it would block the most aggressive tailpipe emissions ever proposed.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Connect 2024 Early-Bird Registration Now Open

The event will take place May 5-8, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in downtown Chicago.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Events of the Week

Recent event announcements on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers