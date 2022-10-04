Spanesi to Host KTL Restorations at SEMA Booth

Spanesi Americas announced they will be welcoming KTL Restorations’ Aruba Eliminator into their SEMA 2022 booth this year.

The Aruba Eliminator is a multi-year restoration of a 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator that was left behind and sold to a local after its owner left the tranquility of Aruba. “KTL is a premier builder in the vehicle restoration industry with an incredible history of delivering pristine vehicles,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas. “We are excited to bring the Aruba Eliminator into the Spanesi booth as we celebrate our return to SEMA after our two-year absence.”

Added KTL Restorations Vice President Crystal Lawrance, “The Aruba Eliminator is our most accomplished build in the history of KTL Restorations. The Aruba Eliminator is one of the rarest-optioned four-speed, fully loaded Eliminators produced in 1970. We have poured thousands of person-hours into bringing this car back to life. Her owner’s passion for rare vehicles has provided us an exceptional opportunity to take our time and provide attention to every detail.” Also featured in the Spanesi booth this year is the complete Spanesi 360º Concept, interactive demonstrations, equipment raffles featuring the brand-new FLASH portable pulling column, and a team of experts to answer SEMA attendees’ questions.

