Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The Service King-Crash Champions merger is a great indicator that financial interest in the collision industry remains strong.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions with a new line of automotive hammers.

Read more here.

SEMA Show to Conclude with Expanded After-Party

One of this year’s main attractions is the Urias Globe of Death, a group of daredevil motorcycle riders who perform jaw-dropping stunts in a mesh sphere ball.