BodyShop Business

on

on

NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte Announces Resignation

on

Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters Joins 1Collision

on

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

Collision & Classics Beats the Heat with Evercoat Products

Collision & Classics in Beaumont, Texas, is a big fan of Evercoat's Rage Ultra Xtra product.

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

The Service King-Crash Champions merger is a great indicator that financial interest in the collision industry remains strong.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions with a new line of automotive hammers.

Read more here.

SEMA Show to Conclude with Expanded After-Party

One of this year’s main attractions is the Urias Globe of Death, a group of daredevil motorcycle riders who perform jaw-dropping stunts in a mesh sphere ball. 

Read more here.

Crash Champions Adds 12 Locations in California

Crash Champions has acquired Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center, adding 12 locations across California.

Read more here.

Take a Tour of Transtar’s Center of Excellence

The brand-new Center of Excellence features state-of-the-art equipment that provides customers with real-world scenarios either virtually or face-to-face.

Watch here.

