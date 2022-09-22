News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Consolidation Update: The Big Merger
The Service King-Crash Champions merger is a great indicator that financial interest in the collision industry remains strong.
Read more here.
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions with a new line of automotive hammers.
Read more here.
SEMA Show to Conclude with Expanded After-Party
One of this year’s main attractions is the Urias Globe of Death, a group of daredevil motorcycle riders who perform jaw-dropping stunts in a mesh sphere ball.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Adds 12 Locations in California
Crash Champions has acquired Blake’s Auto Body and Pan American Collision Center, adding 12 locations across California.
Read more here.
Take a Tour of Transtar’s Center of Excellence
The brand-new Center of Excellence features state-of-the-art equipment that provides customers with real-world scenarios either virtually or face-to-face.
Watch here.