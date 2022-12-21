Top 5 Stories of the Week

Body Bangin’: Using the Appaisal Clause to Get Paid

Click Here to Read More

Micki Woods interviews Billy Walkowiak, owner of Collision Safety Consultants, on the appraisal clause, total losses, diminished value and post-repair inspections.

Watch here.

AASP/MA Body Shop Wins Appeal Against Travelers

Travelers alleged that Mike’s Auto Body and All Day & Night Towing were engaging in unfair business practices, challenging their rates and other charges.

Read more here.

Bremerton Collision Repair Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Bremerton Collision Repair in Bremerton, Wash.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions has acquired Capitol Body Shop, which serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area.

Read more here.

Rachel James Rebrands Financial Practice to Torque Financial Group

James will still be offering Northwestern Mutual products, but just doubling down on serving blue-collar markets.

Read more here.