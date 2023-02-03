Top 5 Stories of the Week

Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show Set for May 19-20, 2023

Following the huge success of the inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show last year, the associations hosting the show are doubling the size of the event for 2023.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European Collision.

Read more here.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Kevin Lester

Kevin Lester’s excitement for his collision repair and automotive refinishing program at Gaithersburg High School is contagious.

Read more here.

FinishMaster: COVID, Consolidation and the Tech Shortage

Jason Stahl interviews Megan Gummer of FinishMaster on the tech shortage, COVID and helping body shops tackle their challenges.

Watch or listen here.

Classic Collision Announces Executive Promotions

Classic Collision has announced the promotion of Alexander Brinkman and Cody Johnson to vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

Read more here.