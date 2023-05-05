Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Glass Now Expands with 10 New Locations

Every location is prepared to provide their respective communities with full auto glass repair and replacement services.

Read more here.

VinFast Partners with I-CAR for Collision Repair Training

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, announced that I-CAR’s Gold Class shop level credentialing will be a requirement for its U.S. repair network.

Read more here.

Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

Watch or listen here.

GM to Invest More Than $100 Million in CCA Facility

General Motors Co. has announced plans to invest more than $100 million in its Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA) Davison Road Processing Center in Burton, Mich.

Read more here.

Glue Pull Repair: Efficient and Clean Repairs

Repair methods must evolve to keep up with changing technology, and one relatively new method of collision repair that’s growing in popularity, relevance and value is glue pull repair.

Read more here.