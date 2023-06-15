Top 5 Stories of the Week

Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

S.B. 793 establishes consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with ADAS.

Read more here.

In-Car Technology: New Challenges for Collision Shops

Whether it’s an EV or a gas-powered vehicle, today’s in-car technology is presenting new challenges for collision and auto repair shops.

Read more here.

Washington DOI to Address Historic Increase in Complaints

The OIC has reported a historic volume of complaints since 2021, with complaints involving auto insurance responsible for most of the rise.

Read more here.

Damien Reyna: From Technician to COO of Driven Brands Collision

When Damien Reyna started out as an apprentice technician at CARSTAR Mundelein, he never envisioned a world through his safety glasses where he was leading the entire organization.

Read more here.

Repairify Announces New asTech All-In-One Solution

The asTech All-In-One is a tablet-based solution with local and remote capabilities that is enabled for both asTech remote OEM tool solutions and OEM-compatible diagnostics, as well as ADAS calibrations and programming.

Read more here.