Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 10.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim. 

Independent Auto Repairers, Automakers Strike Major Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

Survey: More Body Shops Being Paid for Seat Belt Inspections

Shops are increasingly billing for — and being paid for — seat belt inspections, according to the latest “Who Pays for What?” survey.

Are Modern Cars with ADAS Really Safer?

Studies suggest that ADAS technologies can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries on the road.

Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

CAR Coalition Opposes New Right-to-Repair Pact

The CAR Coalition has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers and reiterated its support for pro-consumer legislation, the bipartisan SMART (H.R. 1707) and REPAIR (H.R. 906) Acts. A statement from CAR Coalition Executive Director Justin Rzepka follows:

Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enterprise ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Solera Unveils Web Browser-based Intelligent Triage Solution

The plug-and-play based AI service will help insurers make fast and accurate triage decisions based on damage photos and accelerate claim resolution.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Palladium Heritage Acquires Three Collision Parts Distributors

Palladium Equity has created Collision Auto Parts LLC, which will serve the Western U.S. with six distribution facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Independent Repairers, Automakers Strike Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Automotive OEM Coatings Secures 100% Renewable Energy Across All China Sites

This moves BASF’s Coatings division one step closer to its global sustainability targets on carbon reduction, material efficiency, and safe and sustainable solutions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers