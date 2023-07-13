Top 5 Stories of the Week

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim.

Read more here.

Independent Auto Repairers, Automakers Strike Major Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

Read more here.

Survey: More Body Shops Being Paid for Seat Belt Inspections

Shops are increasingly billing for — and being paid for — seat belt inspections, according to the latest “Who Pays for What?” survey.

Read more here.

Are Modern Cars with ADAS Really Safer?

Studies suggest that ADAS technologies can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents and injuries on the road.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

Watch or listen here.