Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Body Consolidators: Full Steam Ahead

At mid-year, most consolidators — with the exception of a few — are full steam ahead with acquisitions.

Read more here.

Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens New Market in Tennessee

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn.

Read more here.

Grossman Chevrolet Nissan: Girls Run the Show

In both the Grossman Chevrolet Nissan dealership and its on-site collision center, women run the show.

Read more here.

SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

Read more here.