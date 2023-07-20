 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 17.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Body Consolidators: Full Steam Ahead

At mid-year, most consolidators — with the exception of a few — are full steam ahead with acquisitions.

Read more here.

Tickets on Sale Now for Inaugural SEMA Fest

The two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture is open to the public and will be held November 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens New Market in Tennessee

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn.

Read more here.

Grossman Chevrolet Nissan: Girls Run the Show

In both the Grossman Chevrolet Nissan dealership and its on-site collision center, women run the show.

Read more here.

SCRS Meeting Will Highlight Ohio Vehicle Repair Board

The mission of this board and staff is the registration and regulation of collision repair facilities in Ohio.

Read more here.

I-CAR Launches CollisionCareers.com

CollisionCareers.com is a seminal online experience dedicated to connecting individuals to rewarding opportunities in collision repair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced that it has officially launched CollisionCareers.com, a seminal online experience dedicated to connecting individuals to rewarding opportunities in collision repair.

CollisionCareers achieves the first objective of the talent attraction marketing strategy by providing a neutral brand and platform under which industry partners can collaborate on strategic programming and marketing efforts to reposition the industry as a growing, exciting and stable field while amplifying the inter-industry’s efforts to solve a talent crisis that, because of a combination of unfilled roles and expected retirements over the next five years, is estimated to be leaving the industry 100,000 skilled technicians short.  

Read Full Article

Collision Engineering Program Expands to MCC

Enterprise Holdings announced that Metropolitan Community College will offer Collision Engineering Program curriculum as part of its existing Auto Collision Technology program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Indianapolis Veterans

The NABC, along with Allstate, Farmers, Connan’s Paint and Body Shop and Andy Mohr Collision Center, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Indianapolis veterans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation Praises SkillsUSA Winners

Students from ASE-accredited programs were among the winners at the recent SkillsUSA competition held last month in Atlanta, Ga.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Take the BodyShop Business Industry Profile Survey

And enter to win a $100 gift card or one of eight $50 gift cards!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics Announces Executive Promotions

Josh McFarlin has been promoted to president and COO, and Michael Quinn has been promoted to chief global development officer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ACPN Launches Annual Sponsorship Program

The Automotive Content Professionals Network, a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced the launch of its first-ever annual sponsorship program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
