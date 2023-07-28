Top 5 Stories of the Week

ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

Read more here.

Tech Shortage, the 80/20 Rule and Mentoring

Approximately 74% of businesses need at least one technician and are willing to fill it with an entry-level tech prospect. The problem: What happens when the entry-level tech arrives?

Read more here.

Self-Driving Tesla: The Ride of My Life

When I finally let a Tesla drive me the other day, everything started out great, but when we got to a main crossing street with traffic, I started squeezing the door handle a little tighter.

Read more here.

AAA Releases Study on Driver Inattention and Vehicle Automation

The purpose of this study was to examine driver responses to two different human-machine interfaces, which consisted of different auditory and visual warning messages and timing, designed for different automated driving levels and scenarios.

Read more here.

How Would You Like Your Eggs?

Just like a server at a cafe asks, “How would you like me to prepare your eggs?” insurers often place repairers in the position of asking their customers, “How would you like your vehicle repaired?”

Read more here.