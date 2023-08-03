Top 5 Stories of the Week

Cloninger Auto Group Signs Licensing Agreement with DCR Systems

DCR Systems, LLC announced that Cloninger Automotive Group based in Salisbury, N.C., has signed an area development licensing agreement with the company.

OEM Certification: The Wave of the Future?

More OEMs are pushing auto body shop certification in the interest of quality repairs and keeping customers happy.

Crash Champions Expands in Southern California

Crash Champions announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Autobahn Collision Center in Studio City, Calif.

MSO Symposium Announces Date and Location for 2023 Event

The 12th annual MSO Symposium will take place Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas during SEMA/AAPEX week.

Repairify, Capricorn Announce Joint Venture

Repairify and Capricorn Society Limited have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver leading-edge remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

