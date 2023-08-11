Top 5 Stories of the Week

Welding 101: What to Know and Where to Begin

With many welding methods available, which one is right?

SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology.

Laying Out Your Shop for ADAS/EV Repairs

With 89% of the vehicles being manufactured today equipped with some form of ADAS, rethinking your electronics layout or plan might be in order.

Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

SEMA Awards 100+ Scholarships to Auto Students

SEMA has issued $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry.

