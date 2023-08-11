 Top 5 Stories of the Week

News

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 7.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Welding 101: What to Know and Where to Begin 

With many welding methods available, which one is right?

Read more here.

SEHON Debuts Cameleon EV Safety Work Stations

Cameleon ensures the safe storage and disposal of EV batteries via bodywork workstations with fixed or mobile safety technology.

Read more here.

Laying Out Your Shop for ADAS/EV Repairs

With 89% of the vehicles being manufactured today equipped with some form of ADAS, rethinking your electronics layout or plan might be in order.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Florida

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its Florida footprint with the acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision.

Read more here.

SEMA Awards 100+ Scholarships to Auto Students

SEMA has issued $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Read more here.

News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Milwaukee Veteran

The NABC, American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Milwaukee-area military veteran.

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with American Family Insurance and Gerber Collision & Glass, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Milwaukee-area military veteran to provide her independence and the ability to work via the NABC's Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at a Milwaukee Brewers home game. The deserving recipient was selected by University of Wisconsin Veterans Services.

Mitchell Details Claim Differences Between ICE, EV Vehicles

Higher average severity for electric automobiles is offset by lower non-drivable frequency post-accident.

LKQ Donates $50K to TechForce Foundation

With a concern over the technician shortage, LKQ says it wants to be part of the solution.

1Collision Adds Texas MSO to Network

1Collision has announced the addition of On the Road Garage, a two-location MSO in Texas, to its network.

NABC Hosts FREE Event for Houston First Responders

The NABC recently hosted a F.R.E.E. event to educate Houston first responders on the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

EVgo, GM Open 1,000th DC Fast-Charging Stall

The collaboration will lead to the development and installation of 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

NABC Holds FREE Event for Montana First Responders

Top Gun Autobody hosted first responders from the Helena Fire Department at a special NABC F.R.E.E. program.

Northwood Partners with Auto-Wares for New Scholarship Program

Auto-Wares, a leading automotive aftermarket parts distributor, has long recognized the importance of education in fostering personal and professional success.

New Report Shows Pedestrian Deaths Most Since 1981

Dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure, larger and heavier vehicles contribute to record death toll, with 20 people walking killed every day.

