Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 4.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches 

These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.  

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J.

Read more here.

FinishMaster Announces 4th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The goal of the Hood Master Challenge is to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

A Victory for Veterans in Daytona

NASCAR Racing Experience and NABC Recycled Rides program join together to donate a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Daytona-area veteran.

Read more here.

Tech Shortage Highlighted at ASE Education Foundation Conference

Automotive expert Bogi Lateiner discussed how to develop new initiatives to create a culture of inclusiveness in schools and the workplace.

Read more here.

News

CCC Report Addresses Vehicle Complexity and Cycle Time

The report draws the conclusion that AI could be the solution to keeping the length of the claims cycle down after a collision.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced it has released its latest report summarizing key auto and insurance trends, in particular the effect of vehicle complexity on cycle time.

According to recent CCC data, the cumulative annual cycle time for auto claims in the U.S. increased to more than 2 billion days in 2022.

Read Full Article

ABRA Owners Add Fifth Location to Network

Kedrick and Louann Johnson have recently purchased their fifth Abra store, Abra Cloquet in Minnesota, from fellow franchisee Mike DeBoer.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
UAF Awards Scholarships for 2023-24 Academic Year

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has awarded 378 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling $640,250 for the upcoming school year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ACPN Now Accepting 2024 Scholarship Applications

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced that the 2024 ACPN Scholarship is now open to applicants.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tech Shortage Discussed at ASE Education Foundation Conference

Automotive expert Bogi Lateiner discussed how to develop new initiatives to create a culture of inclusiveness in schools and the workplace.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Sees Record Turnout

More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA New Products Showcase Relocates to North Hall

The New Products Showcase serves as a one-stop shop to easily discover thousands of the hottest products in the automotive industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Host Two Events in September

The AASP/NJ announced it will be hosting a golf outing and educational event in September.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers