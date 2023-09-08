Top 5 Stories of the Week

Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches

These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Terry’s Auto Body in Whippany, N.J., and Towne Auto Restoration in Randolph, N.J.

Read more here.

FinishMaster Announces 4th Annual Hood Master Challenge

The goal of the Hood Master Challenge is to showcase the true talent possessed by painters in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

A Victory for Veterans in Daytona

NASCAR Racing Experience and NABC Recycled Rides program join together to donate a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Daytona-area veteran.

Read more here.

Tech Shortage Highlighted at ASE Education Foundation Conference

Automotive expert Bogi Lateiner discussed how to develop new initiatives to create a culture of inclusiveness in schools and the workplace.

Read more here.