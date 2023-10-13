Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Acquires Three Locations in N.C.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of three-store MSO CarSmart Collision Repair in North Carolina.

Auto Body Repair: Crazy Industry, Crazy Terms

Many crazy phrases and terms used in the collision repair industry defy good business sense and logic.

WIN: Solving the Tech Shortage One Woman at a Time

Jason Stahl interviews Women’s Industry Network representatives on their sponsorship campaign and role in addressing the tech shortage.

Red Carpet Awards Set for Tuesday Night at SEMA Show

The Red Carpet Awards event features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision industry from notable industry organizations.

4th Annual Hood Master Event Sets New Records

FinishMaster hosted 350 guests at the 4th annual Hood Master and PiN Master Challenge showcasing the skills of collision painters.

