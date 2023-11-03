 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 30.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

Read more here.

DCR Systems Launches CollisionClarity Software

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software.

Read more here.

Bates Collision Catapults into Future with PPG MoonWalk

Jason Stahl talks with Randy Bates of Bates Collision about how PPG’s new MoonWalk system has radically improved his paint operation.

Watch here.

Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS Named Winner at SEMA New Products Showcase

Ultimate ADAS was selected by a panel of judges as the Best New ADAS Product 2024.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in Florida

The 21,000-square-foot repair center is located in Valrico, Fla., and officially opened to customers on Oct. 23, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Greater Memphis Area

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of 3A Collision in Bartlett, Tenn., and Oakland, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AirPro to Hold Auggie FFC Calibration Competition at SEMA

AirPro Diagnostics will hold an open calibration competition at the SEMA Show on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 2-4 p.m. in the Upper South Hall booth no. 31229 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCC Introduces Integrated Website Builder for Repairers

CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced the launch of CCC Amplify, an easy-to-use digital solution that helps collision repairers build and launch customized websites in minutes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
RAE Returns as Leading Sponsor of RDE and OEM Summit

SCRS acknowledges Reliable Automotive Equipment as one of the leading supporters of the 2023 RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO to Launch Complete Line of New GPR Tools at SEMA

KECO Body Repair Products announced it will be launching a complete line of new GPR systems at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KECO Body Repair Solutions logo
Classic Collision Adds First Location in Memphis, Tenn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Collision Craft in Memphis, Tenn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers