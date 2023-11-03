Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

Read more here.

DCR Systems Launches CollisionClarity Software

CollisionClarity displays all photos and documents related to a vehicle’s damage and required repairs in sequence with the line operation of the estimating software.

Read more here.

Bates Collision Catapults into Future with PPG MoonWalk

Jason Stahl talks with Randy Bates of Bates Collision about how PPG’s new MoonWalk system has radically improved his paint operation.

Watch here.

Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS Named Winner at SEMA New Products Showcase

Ultimate ADAS was selected by a panel of judges as the Best New ADAS Product 2024.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Recognizes 20th Anniversary of CARSTAR MSO

Tom Martin, owner of Sidney Body CARSTAR, Troy CARSTAR and Piqua CARSTAR, recently reached his 20th year of service as a CARSTAR franchisee.

Read more here.