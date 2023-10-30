 Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers. The acquisition officially closed on Oct. 27 and signals Crash Champions’ entrance into the state of Alabama.

Related Articles

With a longstanding reputation for quality repairs, Auto Craft’s three collision centers have together served the Baldwin County and greater Mobile, Ala., markets for more than six decades. The repair centers are located in Daphne, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

“The Auto Craft Collision Centers team has an impressive legacy of providing consistent high-quality repair service to customers across the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “From the moment we first engaged with their leadership team about a deal, we were impressed with the overall operational excellence and commitment to the community embodied by the Auto Craft team. We’re proud to welcome Auto Craft to Crash Champions.”

With the acquisition, Crash Champions now expands its national lineup of collision repair centers to more than 610 locations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“The Auto Craft Collision Center team has a proud and celebrated legacy of serving customers in Baldwin County as a strong family business,” said Chad Chupek, owner and CEO of Auto Craft Collision Center. “We have worked diligently to earn a reputation for quality craftsmanship and trusted service. It’s those signature traits that have guided our team in searching for an MSO to turn the page in our story. We couldn’t be prouder to join a like-minded organization like Crash Champions, whose core commitment to quality and trusted service defines its brand.”

Crash Champions is always looking for certified collision repair technicians and aspiring industry professionals to join its growing team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers today to learn more about opportunities in Alabama and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Fix Auto Chicago Earns Tesla Collision Center Certification

This certification is granted only to facilities that meet Tesla’s exacting standards for repair and customer care.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto Chicago announced that it has achieved the Tesla Approved Collision Center certification, signifying a strong commitment to excellence in automotive repair and customer service.

This certification is granted only to facilities that meet Tesla's exacting standards for repair and customer care. Fix Auto Chicago has undergone intensive training and met stringent requirements to become an authorized service provider for Tesla owners in the Chicago area.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
South Dakota Abra Owners Win Top Gun Award

Mike Brown, Doug Sharp and Chet Lockwood, owners of Abra Brookings, Abra Faribault, Abra Watertown and Abra Mitchell in South Dakota, were recently named winners of the Abra Top Gun Award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Minnesota MSO Wins Abra Community Champion Award

Kedrick and Louann Johnson, owners of five Abra locations in Minnesota, were honored with the Community Champion award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Expands Glass Apprenticeship Program

Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 16.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Report Says M&A Activity Remains Healthy in Aftermarket

An aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
San Antonio MSO Named CARSTAR Rookie of the Year

Winner Carlos Guzman owns four CARSTAR store in San Antonio, Texas, and joined the network in 2017.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Acquires New Location in South Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers