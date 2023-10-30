Crash Champions Enters Alabama Market

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of regional Alabama-based MSO Auto Craft Collision Centers. The acquisition officially closed on Oct. 27 and signals Crash Champions’ entrance into the state of Alabama.

With a longstanding reputation for quality repairs, Auto Craft’s three collision centers have together served the Baldwin County and greater Mobile, Ala., markets for more than six decades. The repair centers are located in Daphne, Fairhope and Gulf Shores.

“The Auto Craft Collision Centers team has an impressive legacy of providing consistent high-quality repair service to customers across the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “From the moment we first engaged with their leadership team about a deal, we were impressed with the overall operational excellence and commitment to the community embodied by the Auto Craft team. We’re proud to welcome Auto Craft to Crash Champions.”

With the acquisition, Crash Champions now expands its national lineup of collision repair centers to more than 610 locations in 37 states and Washington D.C.

“The Auto Craft Collision Center team has a proud and celebrated legacy of serving customers in Baldwin County as a strong family business,” said Chad Chupek, owner and CEO of Auto Craft Collision Center. “We have worked diligently to earn a reputation for quality craftsmanship and trusted service. It’s those signature traits that have guided our team in searching for an MSO to turn the page in our story. We couldn’t be prouder to join a like-minded organization like Crash Champions, whose core commitment to quality and trusted service defines its brand.”

