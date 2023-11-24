Top 5 Stories of the Week

ADAS Inspection Should Include More than a Test Drive

You can’t confirm that radar, camera and other ADAS components are aimed accurately and operating properly during a test drive.

Watch here.

A Scary Moment Reminds Us of the Importance of Proper Collision Repairs

My son’s car wreck reminded me that we literally hold people’s lives in our hands in the collision repair business.

Read more here.

KECO Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

KECO Body Repair Products President Chris White explains new developments with his company’s glue pull repair systems at the 2023 SEMA Show.

Watch here.

CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

Read more here.

Opus IVS Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Opus IVS explains its ADAS MAP, CoPilot and other unique products at the 2023 SEMA Show.

Watch here.