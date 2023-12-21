Top 5 Stories of the Week

Maryland Body Shop Sues State Farm, Allstate Over Steering

Total Recon Auto Center is accusing the insurers of leading an “intentional, malicious campaign” against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop.

The Romans Group Releases Annual White Paper on Collision Market

The collision industry hit a new benchmark in 2022 with a total addressable market of $44.8 billion.

English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

CARSTAR Murray’s: Over 50 Years of Service

When Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles — nevermind fixing them.

ADAS Calibration: Accuracy is Critical

For an ADAS system to operate to its full potential, it must be calibrated with the greatest accuracy possible.

