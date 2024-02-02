 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 29.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Jerry’s Body Shop: A Family-Run Business Since 1971

Jerry and Marjorie Kottschade opened Jerry’s Body Shop on Oct. 15, 1971 on Rock Street in Mankato, Minn.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?

Micki Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on turning loaner vehicles into a new profit center for your shop.

Watch or listen here.

Certified Collision Group Appoints New CEO

Certified Collision Group has announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

Read more here.

The Digital Blitz

We talk so much about how much collision repair is changing, but so is the world of media!

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Read more here.

OEMs

GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales, with Jennifer Goforth replacing him as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing. 

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

General Motors has named David Marsh as global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales (CCA), replacing Josh Tavel who recently became senior vice president of Energy Storage and Propulsion, R&D and Manufacturing Engineering. Jennifer Goforth replaces Marsh as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing after leading the Global Aftersales Engineering and Service Operations organization. 

Read Full Article

Glaser’s Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Glaser’s Collision Centers has acquired Oldham Collision in Crestwood, Ky., the fifth location for the 38-year-old business.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Opens Applications for Annual Scholarship Program

The WIN collision repair student scholarships scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs.

By Jason Stahl
Collision Careers Launches Digital Campaign to Attract Technicians

The campaign, aimed at attracting technicians to the field, features a series of fast, engaging videos with the theme, “Bolt Ahead with Collision Careers.”

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces 2024 Board of Trustees Officers

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

By Jason Stahl

Certified Collision Group Appoints New CEO

Certified Collision Group has announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $5M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

Franchisees, vendor partners and industry leaders help advance cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care through its support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

By Jason Stahl
HD Repair Forum Opens Registration to Collision Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that registration is now open for their annual collision industry conference April 24-25, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

By Jason Stahl
Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

By Jason Stahl