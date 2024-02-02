Top 5 Stories of the Week

Jerry’s Body Shop: A Family-Run Business Since 1971

Jerry and Marjorie Kottschade opened Jerry’s Body Shop on Oct. 15, 1971 on Rock Street in Mankato, Minn.

Body Bangin’: Can Loaner Vehicles Be Another Revenue Stream?

Micki Woods interviews Laura Tierney of ShopLoaner.com on turning loaner vehicles into a new profit center for your shop.

Certified Collision Group Appoints New CEO

Certified Collision Group has announced the appointment of Michelle Sullivan as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2024.

The Digital Blitz

We talk so much about how much collision repair is changing, but so is the world of media!

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

