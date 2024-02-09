Top 5 Stories of the Week

ASA Applauds U.S. House Passage of Bipartisan Tax Bill

The legislation would allow businesses to expense more business costs for tax deduction, provide relief to businesses impacted by certain disasters and expand the Child Tax Credit.

Electric Vehicles: It All Starts with the Intake Process

Having an established vehicle intake process will mitigate your risk, but so will educating yourself and having the proper knowledge and training.

Navigating the Intricate Landscape of Coatings and ADAS

With refinish and ADAS, the theme time and time again comes back to: check the OEM repair recommendations.

Auto Care Association Testifies Against Idaho Aftermarket Parts Bill

The Auto Care Association believes S.B. 1233 would hurt consumers by limiting choice and also have a negative effect on the aftermarket industry in Idaho.

Senn’s Body & Paint: Trustworthy Repairs Since 1949

Herman J. Senn Jr. opened Senn’s Body and Paint Shop in 1949 in Louisville, Ky., at the age of 18.

