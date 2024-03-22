Top 5 Stories of the Week

AI and Auto Body

Artificial intelligence is making an impact in the auto body industry, streamlining the estimating process and improving the customer experience.

Read more here.

Succession Planning with Matt Di Francesco

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Di Francesco on steps collision repair facility owners need to take now to plan for their eventual exit.

Watch or listen here.

Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

Watch here.

ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

Watch or listen here.

CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins learned new skills at CARSTAR Car Crafters, won the gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition and now will compete in the national competition this spring.

Read more here.