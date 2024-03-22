 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 18.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

AI and Auto Body

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence is making an impact in the auto body industry, streamlining the estimating process and improving the customer experience.

Read more here.

Succession Planning with Matt Di Francesco

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Di Francesco on steps collision repair facility owners need to take now to plan for their eventual exit.

Watch or listen here.

Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

Watch here.

ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

Watch or listen here.

CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins learned new skills at CARSTAR Car Crafters, won the gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition and now will compete in the national competition this spring.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

Associations

ASA Announces Support for Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA believes the federal government can do more to encourage apprentice programs to ensure independent repair businesses have sufficient manpower.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP), Subcommittee on Employment & Workplace Safety recently held a hearing to examine the value that youth apprenticeship programs provide to employers and the general public. The hearing also looked at the problems that inhibit the positive impact of these programs from realizing their full potential, and the extent to which S. 2363, the Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act, could resolve those problems.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

By Jason Stahl
TOPDON USA Donates $25,000 to TechForce Foundation

The donation will go toward supporting the education, training and career development of aspiring auto technicians.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

On April 16, active SCRS members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Designates June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

To honor the occasion, ASE has created a commemorative logo available for use to pay tribute to vehicle service professionals.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Auto Care Association Applauds FTC, DOJ Comments on Right to Repair

The comments were in support of the renewal and expansion of exemptions facilitating consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Car Crafters Trains SkillsUSA Gold Medal Winner

Dane Robbins learned new skills at CARSTAR Car Crafters, won the gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition and now will compete in the national competition this spring.

By Jason Stahl
TechForce Announces Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winners

TechForce Foundation has announced Misael Rodriguez of Ben Davis High School and Dustin Thomas of CarMax as grand prize winners in the 6th annual Techs Rock Awards.

By Jason Stahl
NABC to Hold Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

The golf fundraiser and Recycled Rides presentation will be held April 10 at the Texas Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

By Jason Stahl