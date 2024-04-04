 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 1.

Jason Stahl
Published:

Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

Facebook Interest Groups: Down the Rabbit Hole We Go

I joined a Honda Civic 11th Gen Facebook group and quickly realized I was out of my element.

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Henthorn grew BendPak from a small machine shop to a global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

Bosch Auto Service Franchise Announces First Workshop Franchisee

Jim Adams, owner of Dick Adams Automotive in Salinas, Calif., has become the first owner to join the Bosch Auto Service Franchise. 

What's the old saying? If at first you don't succeed, try, try again? Last month's Guess the Car was all about trying, and Keila Rodriguez, painter with Collision Solution in Hartford, Conn., sure gave it the ol' college try with her correct guess of Try + Umph = Triumph, so she won 50 bones!

CIF’s 13th Annual Charity Event Draws Record Attendance

Close to 200 industry friends joined CIF trustees to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals.

By Jason Stahl
Spanesi Americas Announces Leadership Changes

To fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan, Alex Stapleton has been named North American sales and marketing director and Jeramy Holloway director of Aftersales.

By Jason Stahl
Bosch Auto Service Franchise Announces First Workshop Franchisee

Jim Adams, owner of Dick Adams Automotive in Salinas, Calif., has become the first owner to join the Bosch Auto Service Franchise. 

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Franchisees Open Fifth Location

Co-owners Ashraf “AJ” Jakvani and Ray Jandga now have locations in Orange, La Puente, Chino, Yucca Valley and Glendora, Calif.

By Jason Stahl

Schoonover Bodyworks: Celebrating 85 Years

After borrowing $50, Chuck “Red” Schoonover started Schoonover Body Works in 1938.

By Jason Stahl
Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

By Jason Stahl
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Henthorn grew BendPak from a small machine shop to a global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces 2024 Board of Trustees

The board includes 15 industry leaders who have volunteered their time and made the commitment to serve the mission and vision of CIF.

By Jason Stahl