Top 5 Stories of the Week

Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships Opens New Collision Center

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Lewes Body Works Collision Center in Lewes, Del.

Facebook Interest Groups: Down the Rabbit Hole We Go

I joined a Honda Civic 11th Gen Facebook group and quickly realized I was out of my element.

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Henthorn grew BendPak from a small machine shop to a global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

Bosch Auto Service Franchise Announces First Workshop Franchisee

Jim Adams, owner of Dick Adams Automotive in Salinas, Calif., has become the first owner to join the Bosch Auto Service Franchise.

