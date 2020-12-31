Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Driven Brands Files for Estimated $600 Million IPO

Through a portfolio of brands including Maaco, CARSTAR, ABRA and Fix Auto USA, Driven Brands has more than 4,100 locations across 49 states in the U.S. and 14 countries internationally.

VIDEO: Top 10 Website Mistakes

The top 10 mistakes collision repair facilities make on their websites.

A Conversation with an Insurance Claims Manager

A real conversation with an insurance claims manager reveals the plethora of misinformation out there regarding the claims/repair process.

Sherwin-Williams’ 2021 Calendar Celebrates Collision Repair

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced it has released its 2021 calendar, which continues the tradition of celebrating the work of collision repair, custom and restoration shops across the country.

Autel Introduces IA800 ADAS Optical Positioning System

Autel has introduced the IA800 Intelligent ADAS Optical Positioning System, the fastest and most precise calibration frame positioning without mechanical measurement.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

Videos of the Week

Collision Industry and Charity

BodyShop Business on Holiday
