Top 5 Stories of the Week

Gilbert Anchondo, owner of Colormaster Auto Body in El Paso, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Feb. 17 at the age of 60.

Pennsylvania Veteran Receives Recycled Ride

The NABC announced that a Pennsylvania veteran recently received a Recycled Ride thanks to Diehl Collision of Washington (formerly Nadalin Auto Body) and GEICO.

Toyota to Debut Three New Electrified Vehicles for U.S. Market

Toyota Motor North America announced plans to debut three new electrified models in the U.S. market this year – two BEVs and a PHEV.

Smaller, Regional Auto Insurers Get Top Grades from Repairers

According to the 2021 CRASH Network Insurer Report Card, collision repaiarers continue to see smaller auto insurers outpacing the 10 largest insurers.

Advanced Materials in Automobiles Here to Stay

The amount of aluminum and advanced high-strength steel in vehicles is ever-increasing as automakers continue to meet environmental and safety standards.

