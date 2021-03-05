Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Ready to Jump-Start your BEV/HEV Game?

Battery electric vehicle and hybrid electric vehicle repair can be a potential new revenue stream for your shop, but there are some important factors to consider first.

VIDEO: Fiberglass Repair, Presented by Evercoat

Tim McKinney, senior application engineer from Evercoat, goes over the keys to successful fiberglass repair.

Disruption is Good

Although some will see the business and technology challenges in 2021 as an inconvenience, the collision industry will most likely adapt in a positive way to move our businesses into the future.

3M Introduces Spray Gun with Replaceable Nozzle

Quick-change replaceable nozzle technology means cleanup can be as simple as a twist and a wipe.

GEICO’s AZ Office Donates 100th Vehicle to Recycled Rides

GEICO worked with Gerber Collision & Glass of Las Vegas to present the vehicle to a deserving Las Vegas resident.

In this article:
